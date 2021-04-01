Jr. Angler: April 2021

My Fishing Adventures

By Christopher Sprague Jr. Angler-Team Tuppens, Contributing Writer



Hello Anglers, I hope you all have been catching a lot of fish! I fished the OAPB fishing tournament out of Pompano recently. For this tournament, we were privileged enough to fish in the 41 Solace. This boat is amazing- it is fast, comfortable, and offers an amazing ride. The seas were pretty rough, around 4 feet, and we were flying at the start of the tournament. We were comfortably going a little over 40 miles per hour for a while. Once we got to our spot off Jupiter, we set our baits and hoped for the best. We didn’t get any bites for a long time, but after a few hours we finally got one. We got it to the boat easily and were sad to see that it was a tiny kingfish that didn’t even weigh 10 pounds. We released it in hopes of it growing up to be a 60 pound kingfish and coming back to us one day. We kept on fishing and got a few more small kings and a nice screaming bite but lost it. Around 2:00, an hour before lines out, we got another screaming bite. We knew it was a good one so immediately pulled the lines up and turned right on the fish to chase it. Jason was on the rod and quickly got it into gaffing distance where Billy stuck it first try, like he always does. We were so happy to see the fish come over the boat and new we had a good chance at winning. Throughout the rest of the day, we could not get any more bites, so we went back to weigh in. Our fish ended up weighing in at 36 pounds which was good for first place!