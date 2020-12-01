Jr. Angler: Dec. 2020

My Fishing Adventures

By Christopher Sprague Jr. Angler-Team Tuppens, Contributing Writer

Hello Anglers, I hope you all have been staying safe and had an amazing month fishing. Sadly, I have not been able to go out on the boat this month, but I did catch my first peacock bass. I have a little bass in a fish tank at my house, and I went out to my close canal to get some minnows for it using something similar to a shrimp net. I was so happy when I saw 3 decent sized peacock bass. I have tried 3 times in the past to catch peacock bass under bridges and spots that were supposedly good but got nothing. Later that day, I went out with a cast net to a different canal and cast netted some small bluegill. I could only get 3 small bait fish and was hoping that would be enough to catch one. I then went back to the canal and threw my first bait in. For some reason I just could not hook them, it was almost like they would just strike the bait and not swallow it. I kept trying and after a few minutes the bait died, so I threw it in, and the peacock ate it. I was frustrated but still determined because I knew I could get them. I threw another bait in and after a few times, I got one! It was a much more difficult fight than a normal largemouth bass. I then reeled him in, got a picture, and then released it. I threw my next bait in and got the bigger male. That was a fun fight! I had my reel on slightly heavy drag and it was still pulling drag. I kept gaining on him then finally got him on shore, got the hook out, a picture, then released him. It was a great day, and I was happy to finally catch my first peacock.