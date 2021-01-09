Jr. Angler: Jan. 2021

My Fishing Adventures

By Christopher Sprague Jr. Angler-Team Tuppens, Contributing Writer



Hello Anglers, I hope you all have been on the water as much as possible. I did not do too much this month, but I did get to go freediving with my friend. We were in English class when we checked the weather and saw how nice it was going to be over the weekend. It was going to be around 1 and a half foot waves and high tide was around noon, which is perfect. We met at the Jupiter Inlet an hour before high tide and jumped in. We did not expect the water to be so cold, it was freezing! We just dove around the rocks there and it was super cool. We were swimming and all of a sudden- there is a school of 50 snook just sitting near the bottom, then a huge school of the biggest sheepshead I have ever seen swam up. Then grunts and many other fish followed them. Then we saw a huge, dark silhouette. As we got closer, we saw it was a manatee. My friend then went underwater and blew ring bubbles, and the manatee was very relaxed but super curious and just looked at them for a while. After a few minutes, we left so we didn’t bother it too much. Overall, it was a great day and I highly recommend diving near the Jupiter Inlet. There are also a few other spots to dive that I would recommend. Just south of the Boynton Inlet are some shallow rocks, around 6-8 feet deep that are interesting and sometimes there are even lobsters there. Also, just north of the Boynton Inlet is a wreck that is a little deeper, around 15-20 feet, it is a great dive site, and you can see many different fish there. That’s just a few spots that I enjoy. A nice thing about living in South Florida is that you can go pretty much anywhere and see something amazing underwater.