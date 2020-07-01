JU-LY IF YOU SAY

Capt. Brian Boxx

July is a month for monster Snook, and what a better time for catching monsters than the graveyard shift. Summer nights are all about soak big baits to me. I’m talking hog leg mullet and 14” ladyfish. Pair that with heavy rods, 80lb braid, 10/0 circle hooks and the KastKing Kapstan’s 35lbs of triple disc carbon fiber drag locked down! The Tug is the Drug!

Now to set the scene… After an enjoyable bait endeavor, you arrive at your spot, set you boat spike anchor, and get the rods in the water. The outgoing tide is just starting, and the whippoorwill starts calling. The sound of nervous water surrounds you as the mullet start blitzing. It’s getting awful fishy out. Suddenly the scream of your reel penetrates the darkness. Your heart skips a beat as you sweep to set the hook. BOOOOM!!!! All hell breaks loose!!! The heavy drag lets you feel the raw power of that massive paddle, the tug is enough to spin the boat in circles. She erupts through the surface of the water time and time again, desperately trying to sling the hook free. The battle is over-or is it? No nets allowed, just grappling the face of giants and hanging on. After a quick photo session, she is revived boat side and slips quietly into the darkness. This is how legends are made.

So how do we do this, well the gear and bait are already stated above, so here are the juicy details. I enjoy catching ladyfish for bait, so it’s my preferred bait. My bait rod is a med lite KastKing Estuary Rod with a 2000 size Sharky III reel. It is spooled with 15lb KastKing Extremus braid and 20lb KastKing Co-polymer line for leader. Using small Crappie jigs, I work sand flats for ladyfish just before sunset. The big rigs are KastKing Krome Backbouncer rods, 80lb KastKing Extremus Braid, 60lb Andie pink mono leader, and 10/0 Circle hooks. There are two very important knots in this set up. The line to line knot is a Bimini twist to GT and the knot to the hook is a Polymer. In my opinion this is the most important part of the rig. I hook my baits through the upper jaw and cast them about 30’ from the boat. Then I sit back and wait for the reel to scream. “But Cap, why such heavy gear?” Well, there are a few good reasons. First it allows you to get the fish to the boat quickly. These fish are spawning and need to be handled with care…this includes the fight. Ending the fight quickly ensures the fish is not completely exhausted once the fight is over. Heavy gear gives you more control over the fish minimizing the likelihood of her getting into cover and beating herself up. Finally, it gives you the true feel of what these fish can do, just how much power they can produce with that tail.

Be safe out there, night fishing can be extremely dangerous; file a float plan with a loved one and check in at set times. Check to insure all your lights are working before departure and keep a few spare bulbs and connectors on the boat. Dim all your electronics to their lowest possible setting and use red lights to keep you night vision sharp. Till next month Stay Salty!

Capt. Brian Boxx · https://www.reelsaltyendeavours.com

FB Reel Salty Endeavours · 904-866-5050