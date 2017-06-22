Captain Ed Reyes, Let’s Go Fishing Charters’, St. Lawrence River Report

We waited to just before print to make this report, the day after bass opener. Good News, the waters are receding and fish are biting. Let’ Go Fishing Charters 315-250-8947 reported having a very productive season opener for both small and largemouths tossing stickbaits in 5-10 feet fishing over the top of structure that has been submerged from the high water, which is receding. Ed from Let’s Go Fishing has curtailed many trips like other fishermen this June, but he has been connecting on nice northern pike in 8 feet or less during limited outings.

Fishing just over the top of weeds now, expecting these fish to matriculate deeper as the water subsides and both bass and pike move off their spawning haunts. Bay Rats Lures shallow diving crankbaits and stickbaits, husky jerks or challengers retrieved just off weed tops will score mixed bags while the fish are transitioning.

Be careful on the water for floating debris, and boat with patience. Feel free to call Ed at 315-250-8947 if you would like to book a trip, especially if you want to try musky while on the St. Lawrence. We will be providing an updated St. Lawrence River fishing and condition report on July 15th on www.theanglermag.com site, select Upstate NY on this nationwide site to provide up to date information for those visiting for The Bassmaster’s “Elite Series” July 20-23.