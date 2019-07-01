July 2019 Lake Norman

By Capt. Craig Price

By early July water temps have reached the 85-90+F range, and our predators and forage alike have settled into their summer haunts. Most mornings there’s a good early spotted bass topwater bite, from sunup to about 7:30 am. Hybrid stripers can also show up with the spots. Points and humps along the main channel, or in the mouth of major creeks, are likely places to find surface feeding action. I usually work the lower end of the lake from Marker 10 to Marker 3, but the area where Mountain, Little, and Beaver Dam creeks converge before entering the river channel can also be very good. The same holds true for the large area where Reeds, Davidson, and Knox creeks come together. The common denominator for these areas is lots of long points and humps adjacent to deep creek channels or the river itself. Smallish shallow running lures in shad, white, chartreuse, bream, or firetiger colors are productive. My “go-to’s” are Spook Jr’s, Pop R’s, solid or broken back Rapala’s or Yo-zuri’s, bladed lures like roadrunners or sure-spins, swim baits on light jigheads, and flukes.

As the sky brightens, I begin to look for these fish on point or hump contours in 20-35 ft. depths. The options for catching these deeper fish are also many – live bait, vertical jigging, drop shot rigs, and deep running crankbaits can all be effective.

For anglers looking to catch large numbers, big schools of white perch can be found in the backs of large coves or midway back in creeks in 15-30 ft. depths. The river channel from Marker 20 to Long Island is also prime summertime perch territory. Small live bait, lead jigs, spoons, small spinnerbaits, and sabiki rigs work well. Tipping the rigs with cut bait or live worms usually helps. Don’t overlook the opportunity to live rig small to medium size perch on downrods when you find large schools of white perch. They often draw strikes from large catfish, flatheads in particular, plus above average spots, and stripers or hybrids.

Another option once the sun is higher in the sky is large brush piles in relatively deep water. This structure will hold practically all predators including bass, hybrids, catfish, white perch, bream, and crappie. Occasionally a school of stripers will show up around the brush.

The evening surface bite can also be good. Though often briefer then the morning action, the same lures and tactics apply. Finally, night fishing is another good option throughout the remainder of the summer. I suggest fishing live bait or small lures around the periphery of lit docks. Or suspend your own light from your boat, and wait for them to come to you. Whatever you choose, beat the heat and boat traffic in midsummer by fishing early or late, and you can still get plenty of Fish On!

Capt. Craig Price

Fish On! Guide Services

folks.com

(704) 996-0946