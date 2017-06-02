Author: Terry D. Lacoss

Title: June – Amelia Island

June is really one of the better fishing months while targeting both fresh and saltwater species of Amelia Island game fish. Largemouth bass will have topped off their spawning cycle and ready to take a variety of surface plugs, while a huge invasion of saltwater game fish will be staging feeding sprees both near shore and offshore too.

Cobia can be found offshore at many of Amelia Island’s live bottoms and wrecks, swimming under large rays, close in to the surf where large concentrations of menhaden are schooling, at both the Nassau and St. Mary’s inlets particular close to channel buoys and at near shore structures including wrecks and lime rock ledges. A 5/0 circle hook barbed through both nostrils of a live eel is a deadly cobia fishing tactic. However when live eels are hard to find, live menhaden with their tail cut off is a close second choice. Also include large live shrimp, fresh squid and live mullet as well. Large white or chartreuse colored plastic worms, orange rapalas and 1-oz. led head jigs rigged with a large chartreuse plastic curly tail are also deadly cobia lures.

Gag grouper season is in full swing where big catches of grouper are likely to come from HH, East FC, FA and the “Amberjack Hole”. Also expect to catch black sea bass, flounder, trigerfish, red snapper and more. The old standby bottom baits include live cigar minnows, pinfish, squid and pogies.

Live bait trolling offshore at FA fish haven is also productive for cobia, kingfish, barracuda, Spanish mackerel and the occasional sailfish. Live bait trollers have the option of cast netting menhaden at the St. Mary’s inlet, or jigging up Spanish sardines or cigar minnows at the St. Mary’s “Sea Buoy”.

Beach and inlet fishermen can also expect to see a major migration of tarpon, jack crevalle, sharks and king mackerel showing up for the avid saltwater sportsman.

Sea trout fishing in the backwaters of Amelia Island is excellent during the last three hours of the in-coming tide where clean saltwater is flooding over dock pilings, rocks and oyster beds. A favorite all time Amelia Island trout drop is located west of the Dee Dee Boat Ramp and called “Tiger Basin”. Here inshore fishermen will do well while casting a Storm “Chug Bug” in the chrome and blue back color pattern during high water.

Redfish are tailing during the last hour of the flooding tide where vast spartina marshes shallow up on a flat where numerous oysterbars and small tidal creeks allow reds to migrate in and from the flooding marshes. A good area to look for tailing reds is located just southwest of the “Shave” Bridge and referred to as “Marsh Lakes”.

Working a white Berkley Gulp shrimp rigged to a 1/8th ounce led head jig slow, or dead on the bottom is a deadly Amelia Island redfish tactic. Without saying the most gratifying technique when targeting shallow water redfish, is working a cigar shaped plug ever so slowly over a flooding oysterbars, deep slough and marsh point. The slower the better!

The St. Mary’s and Nassau rivers offer excellent freshwater bass fishing during the month of June, particularly when there is a weak front passing through with light winds and cloud cover. Look for some of the best Nassau River “Bassin” to come in the upper reaches of Lofton, Boggy, Mills and Thomas creeks In the Nassau River look for excellent bass fishing west of the highway 17 bridge in the “Big” and “Little St Mary’s Rivers.

During low tide periods work a # 11 silver and black colored Rapala with sharp jerks at creek mouths and the foot of cypress trees. During high tide periods swim a weightless dark colored plastic worm and “Hang On”!

Surf fishermen will have excellent luck fishing early in the morning and late in the evening for sea trout, blues, flounder, pompano, beach whiting and more. Although the entire length of Amelia Island beaches offer excellent surf fishing, the best surf fishing comes at the southern portion of Amelia Island at the “Little Jetties”. Fish dead on the bottom with sand fleas, ultra fresh shrimp, or live finger mullet.

For more Amelia Island fishing information please call (904) 261-2870, or visit www.ameliaangler.com