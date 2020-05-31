June Goons

Capt. Matt Fueyo

June is here and there are a few things on every angler’s mind. What’s the weather going to be like on June 11th?? This is the million-dollar question! Why is this date so significant you say? Well, it’s my son’s birthday (Happy Birthday Hunter) but it’s also the start date of AMERICAN RED SNAPPER SEASON!! These hard fighting, great tasting, absolutely beautiful fish are on the hit list. The best part is there are plenty of them around. Most commonly found in 100+ feet of water, but they have been known to lurk inshore during migratory bait movements in other regions of the gulf. These fish are a top predator on the reefs and rigs, and have no problem pushing the other snappers out of their territory. In some cases, they almost seem invasive, but that’s a good problem to have if you’re targeting this species. I have personally seen this fish on the surface in over 120 ft of water, feeding on scraps from chum bags and cut bait thrown overboard. They are very protected, and for good reason. The fillets are very hearty and a “keeper” fish must be over 16” as compared to a mangrove snapper that only has to be 10”. The reason the FWC and other state officials regulate these fish is because they are commercially harvested. The amount of fish taken from the ocean has to be regulated or the source will become depleted. Believe me, it’s heart breaking to have to throw back a 25-pound American Red Snapper “ARS” out of season, but it’s what’s best for their yearly rebound. The larger fish will always be the dominant breeding fish and produce thousands upon thousands of eggs that will then become part our fishery for years to come. This is why research is so important! Charter boat captains and recreational fishermen should report their catches in order to allow the state officials to make better assessments of the fishery. There has always been a major issue with the amount of fish taken from the sea, no matter what the species. This is why we pay our yearly dues to the state and to the FWC. We hope they can continue to make great strides in restoring our fishery to the days of ‘ole when fish were jumping in the boat!

The tackle that we use offshore to wrestle with these beasts is also very important. Conventional reels with high speed cranking abilities are a must. A heavy rod with some backbone is needed too! These brutes will fight their hardest to take you back down into the rocks or structure where they came from! These ARS can be found on any artificial reefs and wrecks in 100’ of water. Sometimes these structures can come upwards off the ocean floor up to 20’ and 30’, so when you hook a big one around this type of structure, you’d better be ready to crank!! Circle hooks are a must while offshore fishing. They’re required by FWC to be used while bottom fishing for grouper and snappers. These hooks will set in the corner of the fish’s mouth perfectly once pressure is applied. A venting tool is also a requirement while fishing in the gulf for groupers and snappers. This tool is used to deflate the fish once you’ve pulled them up from the depths. Unlike divers, these fish don’t have a chance to decompress at 60’ and sometimes the man in the gray suit is lurking; (SHARKS) they will eat too unless you’re cranking like crazy! Overall, this time of year is special because these fish are so abundant. I wish we had more room to talk about everything happening in our waters. You’ll just have to book a trip with your favorite local charter boat and find out!! Please be safe on the water. When traveling this far offshore or any distance, please check your safety equipment and make sure your guests are aware of where its located and how to use it!!