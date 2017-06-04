June Horseshoe Beach

June is here, that means scallop season has started. This is a great way to spend some quality time on the water with the family. Make sure to read up on the regulations if you are not using a guide. This is a high traffic time of year and we do not want to see anyone get hurt so be cautious and courteous when you are around other boaters. The area from just south of Pepperfish Key all the way up to Steinhatchee will hold great numbers and produce easy limits.

The redfishing this time of year gets tough in some of my normal spots due to all the scalloping traffic so I tend to head south out of Horseshoe around Shired Island. The many creeks and oyster bars have always produced great number for me this time of year. I will start off every morning with a mirrolure topwater and focus in on creek mouths and bars with good mullet activity around them. Once the sun gets up a pretty good bit and the topwater bite tappers off I will switch over to a Aquadream spoon, either gold or white depending on the water clarity.

The trout fishing this time of year is almost unfair. I will focus on the area I call the corner rack south west of Pepperfish. I like to stay in the 4 to 5ft range. I will start off the morning with a mirrodine if the floating grass is not to bad. This is a great bait for actively feeding fish. If the bite is slow I will pick up a Zman trout trick and work the bottom. This bait has always put good numbers of fish in the boat for me. If all else fails a live shrimp under a popping cork will defiantly seal the deal.

Offshore the gag grouper season is open. I will find any rock piles or good swiss cheese bottom and troll stretch 30’s over the structure. If these gags are not chasing the plugs stop and drop some cut squid or herring to the bottom and see if that will get them fired up.

If you are interested in exploring the Horseshoe Beach area give me a call and let me know what you would like to do. Until next month, have fun, be safe and take your kids fishing.

Capt. Craig Spitznogle

Florida Flats Charter Co.

(352) 445-4978

www.floridaflatscharterco.com