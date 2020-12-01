Juno Beach Pier: Dec. 2020

By Amanda Moore, Loggerhead Marinelife Center Contributing Writer



2020 is finally coming to an end, but that does not mean your sunny days of catch-and-release fishing have to! We invite you to kick off winter by reeling in a good time at the Juno Beach Pier.

Enjoy some South Florida fishing by catching bluefish on lures and cut bait. Spanish mackerel aren’t too picky and can be caught with any shiny lure or jig. Meanwhile, pompano prefer jigs and live bait such as sand crabs (a.k.a. sand fleas)! Jacks and blue runners have their tastes in common, as they both enjoy shrimp bait in addition to lures. Finally, croakers and whiting can be lured in with small bait including shrimp, crabs, cut squid, and cut fish.

As part of Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s Responsible Pier Initiative, the Juno Beach Pier practices sustainable fishing and recycling. The pier encourages anglers and spectators to dispose of used monofilament lines in the designated recycling containers and report any accidentally hooked sea turtles.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center offers private Fishing Lessons for adults and children (ages 8 and up). One-hour lessons are offered daily; scheduled based on availability. Cost: $25/angler (with own gear); $35/angler with rental gear. Bait not included. Email reservations@marinelife.org to register. The full-service Pier House features a snack bar as well as a variety of fishing tackle, including rental poles and bait.

Randy Yent, Pier Coordinator

Juno Beach Pier (561) 627-8280 x140

Facebook.com/junobeachpier • Instagram & Twitter:@junobeachpier