Juno Beach Pier: Jan. 2021

By Lauren Eissey, Loggerhead Marinelife Center Contributing Writer



Reel in some 2021 fun with catch-and-release fishing in beautiful South Florida! We invite you to kick off the new year at the Juno Beach Pier.

As fish migrate to warmer waters during the winter season, the pier proves bountiful for anglers. From now through March, catch bluefish using lures and cut bait. Spanish mackerel can be caught with jigs and shiny lures, while pompano prefer jigs and bait in the form of sand fleas! Jacks and blue runners are similar in that they both enjoy bait such as shrimp, as well as lures. Finally, croakers, whiting, and spots can be lured in with all types of bait, ranging from worms to squids and small crabs. For daily fishing and weather reports, call the pier house before your visit.

As part of Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s Responsible Pier Initiative, the Juno Beach Pier practices sustainable fishing and recycling. The pier encourages anglers and spectators to dispose of used monofilament lines in the designated recycling containers and report any accidentally hooked sea turtles.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center offers private fishing lessons for adults and children (ages 8 and older). One-hour lessons are offered daily and scheduled based on availability. Cost: $25/angler (with own gear); $35/angler with rental gear. Bait not included. Email reservations@marinelife.org to register. The full-service Pier House features a snack bar as well as a variety of fishing tackle, including rental poles and bait.

Randy Yent, Pier Coordinator

Juno Beach Pier (561) 627-8280 x140

Facebook.com/junobeachpier • Instagram & Twitter:@junobeachpier