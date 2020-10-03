Juno Beach Pier: Oct. 2020

By Amanda Moore, Loggerhead Marinelife Center Contributing Writer



As we welcome fall here in South Florida, Juno Beach Pier is also welcoming anglers to their pick of snook, jacks, blue runner, bluefish, pompano, Spanish mackerel, croaker, and whiting. Pier-goers can expect temperatures to remain in the 80’s, one last reminder that summer hasn’t completely left us yet.

While prepping your tackle box, keep the desired bait of your fish of choice in mind. For those looking to hook a snook, use live and cut bait as well as lures. Jacks, blue runners, and bluefish will be inclined to bite on bait and lures while bait and jigs appeal to pompano. If you’re hoping to reel in Spanish mackerel, use lures and jigs, but stick to bait if you’re interested in catching the Atlantic croaker or whiting.

Just as your bait of choice is important to the fish you attract, disposing used monofilament lines in recycling containers is important to the health of our ocean.

If you accidentally hook a sea turtle while at the pier, here’s what to do:

• Contact LMC’s 24-hour rescue hotline – (561) 603-0211

• Gently reel the slack line, keeping the turtle at the surface of the water so it can breathe

• Wait for LMC’s arrival to help

The full-service Pier House features a snack bar as well as a variety of fishing tackle, including rental poles and bait. Follow the Pier’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates.

Randy Yent, Pier Coordinator

Juno Beach Pier (561) 627-8280 x140

Facebook.com/junobeachpier

Instagram & Twitter:@junobeachpier