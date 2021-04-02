Jupiter Inlet Inshore: April 2021

By Craig Korczynski Contributing Writer

Happy spring and Easter! The inshore fishing throughout Palm Beach County offers exciting action, as we receive our spring mullet run along beaches and inshore waters.

The snook fishing is fantastic this time of year, targeting docks, sea walls, and mangrove shorelines. Sunrise provides great action with Topwater Rapala Skitter Walk, once the sun rises over head switch to a D.O.A. C.A.L. 3 inch Shad in glow / gold rush belly or D.O.A. 5 inch Swim Bait in Arkansas glow. The sea walls and grass flats are great areas to find snook laid up ambushing bait schools, be sure to stay quiet and look for bait schools or snook crashing baits as signs of life.

The tarpon continue to roam our local waters, sunrise and sunset are the best times to target the tarpon. D.O.A. Bait Busters in mullet pattern and D.O.A. C.A.L. 4 inch Jerk Baits in green back and glow holographic get the silver kings excited. Live baiting for tarpon will get you hooked up too; slow troll baits along mangrove shorelines and drop offs for consistent action. When searching for tarpon look for rolling fish and target deeper holes and channels for best results. The tarpon this time of year typically range in size from 5 to 80 pounds.

Anglers looking for steady rod bending action should target the jacks along sea walls and grass flats. The jacks school together, ambushing schools of live bait in their vicinity. Rapala Skitter Walks, X-Raps, and D.O.A. C.A.L. 3 inch Paddle Tails in glow and gold rush belly work great for the jacks. If artificial lures are not your choice, live mullet, greenies, and sand perch will also produce action, freeline them with the tide or near any structure.

Night fishing is a great option for anglers targeting snook and tarpon. Many anglers prefer live baits and swimming plugs to target dock fish, but fish become very keen to the same baits and patterns anglers use targeting snook and tarpon. Fly fishing is one of the best ways to have double digit numbers of hook ups with these fish. D.O.A. C.A.L. 2 inch Shrimp in glow fantastic on fly rods, small deceivers, and clousers also get anglers hooked up. Quiet presentation is the key to consistent and productive fishing.

