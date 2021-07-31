Jupiter Inlet Inshore: Aug. 2021

By Craig Korczynski Contributing Writer

August provides stellar action for species inside the ICW and along our beaches. Grab your rod and get ready for some rod bending action.

Snook continue to be the main target for anglers along the beaches using live bait and D.O.A. lures like the D.O.A. C.A.L. 4 inch Jerk Bait in bayou tiger or pearl worked in the troughs. While cruising the beach be sure to have a keen eye looking for any signs of life like bait schools and any dust clouds from fish you may have spooked. When working the shoreline be sure to cast parallel with the beach making a long cast for best results.

The inlets are another great spot for red hot snook action. When fishing the inlet target moving water for best results. Live baits fished on the bottom are the best way to hook up with a snook. For all you artificial lure lovers, nothing beats catching a monster snook jigging the inlet. A D.O.A. C.A.L. 4 inch Jerk Bait in bayou tiger or Arkansas glow on a 3/8 ounce jig head triggers strikes. The key is to have the bait near the bottom and present a natural presentation. The snook range in size from 10 to 30 pounds.

Tarpon! Aka the silver king, where the best time to target this fish is sunrise and sunset for best results. The tarpon can be seen rolling on the surface just off the beaches and inside local inlets.

Inlets are prime location for the tarpon, fish the edge of the inlet with live baits free lined for best results. Usually, the first of incoming and outgoing are the best tides. The average size of the tarpon is 15 to 50 pounds with bigger fish found on the beaches.

The ICW is full of bait provoking lots of action for anglers targeting a variety of species from trout, snook, tarpon, jacks, and triple tail. Docks and seawalls are the prime location for all the above species along with mangrove shorelines. The best time to fish is early morning and late afternoon due to cooler water temps. In the middle of the day fishing can be brutal and very stagnant for anglers due to extremely high water temps.

