Jupiter Inlet Inshore: Dec. 2020

By Craig Korczynski Contributing Writer

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas to all.

Inshore anglers have a plethora of species to target this month of snook, tarpon, pompano, snapper, mackerel, sharks, and many others. Grab your gear or call an expert guide like me and let’s fish.

Snook season closes December 15th, but that should not stop anglers from targeting them. Snook fanatics can find stellar action near deep channels, docks, and sea walls. Live bait shrimp, D.O.A. 3 inch Shrimp, and D.O.A. C.A.L. 3 inch Shad in glow gold rush belly, are all great choice baits for enticing strikes. Back bays and canals are great areas to locate snook and it is not uncommon in my area to catch four different species of snook. Nighttime fishing is also a great choice to target snook, & fly fishing offers many strikes and drag screaming action.

Tarpon fishing continues to shine, the silver king will be plentiful in bays, canals, and channels. Live bait shrimp and mullet drifted with the tide is the best technique to hook a tarpon; artificial enthusiasts can also get in on the action. A D.O.A. 3 inch Shrimp in glow, D.O.A. TerrorEyz, or a Rapala SubWalk will entice strikes. Typical size of the tarpon ranges from 5 to 50 pounds.

Jacks, drum, trout, bluefish, and lady fish all roam the flats and channel edges, look for bait schools or birds in the area helping to locate fish. A good bottom machine like the Humminbird Helix with side scan and down imaging helps pinpoint fish on or near the bottom. Live shrimp freelined, D.O.A. Shrimp, or a D.O.A. C.A.L. 3 inch Shad in glow holographic will get you hooked up.

Well that is the fishing report for the Palm Beach & Jupiter area, I hope you all enjoyed. Go get out there and get hooked up. Tight Lines!

Captain Craig Korczynski

561-644-4371 • phlatsinshorefishing.com • Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & YouTube