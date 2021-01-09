Jupiter Inlet Inshore: Jan. 2021

By Craig Korczynski, Contributing Writer

January is a fun month to target snook as they bask in the shallows and near dock pilings during mid-day. Top water Rapala Skitter Walks and D.O.A. C.A.L. 3” Shad Tail are great baits to present to snook. Live baits will entice the snook to strike near sea walls and channel edges. The bigger snook can be found around bridges or deep holes ranging from 5 to 20 feet. When fishing for snook be sure to use your depth finder, looking for any structure or a ledge where snook might be holding. D.O.A. TerrorEyz and D.O.A. C.A.L. 3” Shad Tail in stark naked and pearl colors work great along with live baits dropped to the bottom.

Tarpon fishing turns on in the back country. Tarpon from 5 to 40 pounds can be targeted using D.O.A. TerrorEyz and live bait. Fly fishing for tarpon is great this time of year as well.

The grass flats are full of life this month. Fishing the flats is fun for the whole family, due to the wide variety of species that can be caught. A buck tail jig tipped with shrimp is an excellent bait of choice for most anglers in this area, but nothing beats a popping cork with a D.O.A. Shrimp; it catches everything. When fishing the grass flats, look for any bait in the area and work the water column from depths of 2 to 7 feet. The pompano, jacks, ladyfish, trout, and sheepshead are just a few of the species anglers will encounter while jigging. Once you find the fish, try and mark that spot and work it hard, doing this will keep your rods bent all day long.

Well that is the fishing report for the Palm Beach and Jupiter area, hope you all enjoyed. Just remember you can’t catch them from the couch, fishing is all about the experience. Tight Lines!

