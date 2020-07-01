Jupiter Inlet Inshore: July 2020

By Craig Korczynski Contributing Writer

Happy July 4th! Palm Beach County inshore fishing will be banging and offers a plethora of species to target such as snook, tarpon, sharks, and jacks that will provide explosive action.

Snook fishing will be fantastic, anglers can target them along beaches, in inlets and inside the ICW. The snook are schooled up in the inlets, along deep channels, and beach fronts. Live bait schools are prevalent just about everywhere you look. Greenies are the bait of choice for snook, but pinfish and mullet will set you apart from others. D.O.A. lures work great for the snook along the beaches, nothing beats a D.O.A. C.A.L. 3” Shad Tail in bayou tiger or pearl color. Rapala Twitchin’ Mullet baits are also a great bait while fishing the beaches or drop offs were snook are lurking. The average size of the snook ranges from 5 to 30 pounds.

Silver king action will be explosive. The tarpon are along the beaches in the ICW and all through our deep channels. The tarpon tend to school up in pods, early morning risers get the best shots at bigger fish, as they are less spooky. The fish on the beach range from 50 to 130 pounds. The silver kings in the inlet and ICW are willing to devour any greenie in their path, but do not shy away from artificial baits. The D.O.A. Bait Busters and D.O.A. TerrorEyz in root beer or pearl provoke drag screaming action.

The ICW will offer great fishing for big jacks, sharks, bluefish and even some big triple tail. Docks, seawalls, and mangrove shorelines are all great areas to locate fish. Look for bait fish in the area as a tell-tale sign that predator fish are nearby. Live baits, Rapala Skitter Walks or D.O.A. TerrorEyz will get your drag screaming.

–

Well that is the fishing report hope you all enjoyed. Get out there and get your drags screaming. Tight Lines!

Captain Craig Korczynski

561-644-4371 • phlatsinshorefishing.com

Facebook, Instagram & Twitter