Jupiter Inlet Inshore: March 2021

By Craig Korczynski Contributing Writer

March into spring! March is a fun time of year, typically rainy and windy, but the waters warm, there is plenty of bait around, and the predator fish are active.

Jupiter and Palm Beach offers a wide variety of species to target like snook, tarpon, trout, jacks, and redfish. Whether live baiting, fly fishing, or using artificial lures anglers should focus their attention on seawalls, docks, grass flats, and mangrove shorelines. The key to successful fishing is locating moving water and most importantly bait fish.

Snook fanatics, the season is open! The snook action will be fantastic as snook begin to trickle from back bays and begin to settle on sand flats, under docks, next to sea walls, and near inlets. Look for any signs of bait fish and current and you will locate snook. Night fishing is another great option for anglers in search of snook. Docks and bridges are excellent areas to pinpoint schooling snook. Jigging a D.O.A. C.A.L. 3” Shad Tail or a D.O.A. TerrorEyz for snook are great bait choices. Many anglers enjoy using live shrimp under the dock lights. Fly anglers – this is your time to shine, fly casters can enjoy epic snook action. I like to use the 2” D.O.A. Shrimp for steady rod bending action or small white flies mimicking small bait fish.

Tarpon will be found occupying deep channels creating great opportunities for anglers to target rolling fish near the surface. Try to read where the tarpon are heading, focus on their actions; this will allow you to choose your best method to present your bait and position your boat. D.O.A. Bait Busters, live mullet, or greenies will leave you bowing to the silver king. These fish are known for their acrobatic leaps and drag screaming runs. The average size of the tarpon ranges from 20 to 90 pounds.

Well, that is the fishing report for the Jupiter and Palm Beach area, hope you all enjoyed. Just remember you can’t catch them from the couch so get out there and get hooked up. Tight Lines!

Captain Craig Korczynski

