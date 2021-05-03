Jupiter Inlet Inshore: May 2021

By Craig Korczynski Contributing Writer

Happy Mother’s Day! May produces great fishing for the Jupiter and Palm Beach areas. Teeming with fish, anglers can expect plenty of rod bending action.

Snook fishing heats up as they migrate to local passes and beaches for their upcoming spawn. The snook can be seen cruising near sea walls and docks. Live baits and D.O.A. C.A.L. 4 inch Jerk Bait on a 1/8 ounce jig head worked in their vicinity will get your drag screaming. Mullet schools will still be in our local area and this is the time for top water action. Rapala Skitter Walks worked over open flats and near heavy structure cause some explosive action. If you have never experienced top water action for snook, I recommend you try; there is nothing like it. The snook will range in size from 5 to 20 pounds.

Tarpon “silver king” are a great target for anglers looking for explosive strikes and acrobatic jumps. Tarpon will be found in the ICW, local inlets, and beaches. Live baits like mullets or pinfish work great. Artificial enthusiasts D.O.A. TerrorEyz and D.O.A. C.A.L. 3 inch Shad Tail in pearl and melon black will get the drag screaming.

Well, that is the fishing forecast for May. I hope everybody enjoyed, now get out there and experience the thrill of drag screaming action. Tight Lines!

