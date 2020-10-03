Jupiter Inlet Inshore: Oct. 2020

By Craig Korczynski Contributing Writer

October is a fun month on the water with cooler temperatures and plenty of bait still around. The change in weather triggers fish to move into channels, canals and along mangrove lined areas.

The snook fishing provides nonstop action as mullet schools roam our local waterways. Seawalls, docks, and bridges are great areas to target snook. Rapala Skitter Walk or D.O.A. BFL 5.5 inch original or stark naked, mimic wounded mullet triggering strikes. D.O.A. Bait Busters and D.O.A. C.A.L. 5 inch swim baits in melon back and pearl rigged weedless are excellent bait for snook. As water temperatures decrease, snook migrate into back canals and bays creating great sight fishing opportunities for anglers.

This time of year can be outstanding for tarpon fanatics as schools of tarpon flood into back bays and deeper cuts in search of bait schools. In the early morning and late afternoon, the tarpon can be seen rolling on the surface offering sight casting opportunities for anglers. D.O.A. Bait Buster Shallow Runners in holographic/black back and glow gold/rush belly are phenomenal artificial bait for tarpon. If artificial lures are not your choice, live mullet, or greenies free lined with the tide, will be an excellent choice for anglers to get hooked up.

Many other species like jacks, sheepshead, tripletail, mackerel, ladyfish, and even the pesky bluefish are prevalent all through our local area. Rapala Skitter Walks and D.O.A. C.A.L. 3 inch Shads are both perfect choices for steady action. Find structure or bait schools and the fish will be there willing and ready.

Well that is the fishing report for October, hope you all enjoyed. Remember, any day on the water is a good day. Tight Lines!

Captain Craig Korczynski

561-644-4371 • phlatsinshorefishing.com • Facebook, Instagram & Twitter