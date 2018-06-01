Kayak Fishing

By Brent Bensmille

The beginning of our spring fishing season has been tough this year due to the red tide lingering in the area. The red tide came and went multiple times over the past couple months, killing off many species of fish. After what seemed like forever, things are finally returning back to normal, as the hard, east winds pushed through at the end of April and throughout May cleaning up the nearshore waters. Paddling along the beaches, I’ve seen loads of baitfish including white bait, mullet, and mojarra. With plenty of bait in the area I’ve also spotted tarpon rolling just off the beach, as well as loads of Spanish mackerel busting bait fish just after the first sandbar. Many species of fish have returned to our area to feed and things are looking great!

We can say goodbye to all those windy days as things will be calming down quite a bit. I always recommend hitting the water early for easy paddling and glassy water with less boat traffic. It should be an easy paddle going into the gulf most days this month, just remember to keep an eye on the shoreline as you may drift away from shore faster than you think possible. June will be the perfect month to get out and paddle with such favorable conditions for any skill level. If you have been thinking about kayaking, now is the time to give it a shot. The waters will remain crystal clear throughout most of June, before the rainy season gets into full swing. Since the water clarity will be very good, remember that if you can see the fish you’re after, they have already spotted you. Try to keep as much distance between you and the fish to avoid spooking them. You will want to downsize your leader and hooks to keep a stealthy presentation as well. Go with the lightest fluorocarbon leader you think you can get away with and drop the hook size down a few. With plenty of big fish in our area and great fishing conditions, June will be a great month to get out on the water! If you would like to get out and do some big game fishing or fish from a kayak in the mangroves give us a call and we will get you hooked up! Tight lines!

