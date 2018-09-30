Kayak Fishing

By Eric Henson

The weather is cooling down, the snowbirds aren’t here yet, and the kids are in school – it’s a great time to be fishing in Florida! If you are looking to get out on the water and don’t know where to start, consider hiring a guide. Fishing in a new area can be very overwhelming at times. If you are new to the area, or here on vacation, you want to make the most out of your trip. I actually went down to the Florida Keys and getting a guide (Bob from Flying Fisherman Sunglasses) was one of the best decisions I ever made. I had been fishing for Permit a couple of times in my life in different areas but I still learned a ton of stuff. Also, he put me on more Permit than I had ever seen in my entire life! We had tons of good shots and got a couple of good eats, but I pulled the crab out of their mouths the first few times. I finally fed one 10 feet from the boat and it was off to the races! It was a day that I’ll never forget. I learned a lot about Permit/ Bonefish and saw plenty. Things to remember when going out with a guide – first and foremost go with a good attitude. Good vibes equals good fishing. Bring a pair of polarized sunglasses so that you can see the fish that you are actually targeting. If you don’t have a pair don’t be afraid to ask your guide ahead of time if he has an extra pair because most likely he has 10 pairs! Next, wear protective clothing from the sun. You can use sunblock, but, you always take the risk of getting it on your bait, so always make sure to clean your hands thoroughly afterwards. Lastly, depending on how long your trip is, you might need to bring food and beverages. Most guides will have light snacks and water for you, but, it’s always good to be prepared. Remember it is the guide’s job to put you on the fish. They can’t promise that you are going to land or catch the fish. It is FISHING and sometimes the fish have other plans! Keep in mind that your guide is doing everything in their power to give you the absolute best chance of CATCHING- it’s more fun for everyone that way. Please remember safety first out there. Be courteous of your fellow anglers and always keep an eye out for other boaters. Tight Lines and Tight Knots to all! :)

Eric Henson is the owner of Casting Kayaks LLC. a guided kayak fishing company out of Sarasota Florida. He specializes in inshore light tackle or fly fishing from Tampa Bay to Charlotte Harbor. To book a guided fishing trip with Eric check out his website www.CastingKayaks.com or give him a call at 941-504-1349