By Eric Henson

Well here we are with a fresh new year. Maybe it’s time to get out on the water and try something new… like maybe kayak fishing! Fishing from a kayak can be one the best ways to target many different types of fish. In my area the three main species that I love to target from a kayak while inshore fishing are snook, redfish, and trout. The fourth would be the tarpon but, they can be harder to target in the cooler months. Of course, there are also many other types of fish to catch like jacks, flounder, pompano, and cobia. Most of the time they are caught as a bi catch unless for some reason or another I decide to go out and target these other species (like when the wifey wants flounder for dinner). If you are serious about giving this sport a shot, the first thing to do is go to your local kayak store and sign up for one the kayak demo days. There are many brands out there to choose from so be sure to try different kayaks until you find the one that best suits you. There are no kayaks out there that will do everything perfectly as you might want them to do. Just like there are no perfect boats out there that can do EVERYTHING you want. Some are super light/ heavy, long/short, skinny/wide, paddle/ pedal… You just have to pick the one that suits as many of your needs as possible. When you are searching for the perfect yak, be sure to speak with a professional or person in charge at the demo to ensure you find the best kayak for all your needs. Next is picking out the perfect paddle. Most people pick out a nice kayak and cheap out on the paddle. Before you do that, again speak with a professional. They will be able to help you decide on the right paddle for the width of your kayak and the task you are trying to perform on the water. For me, having the right paddle is just important as having the right kayak. The other thing you can do is contact someone like me to go out on a kayak fishing trip or sign up for one of my kayak fishing classes where you can learn just about everything you will need to know. Whatever you decide, I hope you enjoy the new adventure that you are about to embark on. It is truly life changing. Tight Lines and Tight Knots to all! :)

Eric Henson is the owner of Casting Kayaks LLC. a guided kayak fishing company out of Sarasota Florida. He specializes in inshore light tackle or fly fishing from Tampa Bay to Charlotte Harbor. To book a guided fishing trip with Eric check out his website www.CastingKayaks.com or give him a call at 941-504-1349