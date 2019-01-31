Kayak Fishing

by Capt. Brent Bensmiller

Throughout the month of February, you can expect cold fronts to continue pushing through, keeping water temps in the high sixties. Most game fish will be very lethargic and putting minimal effort into catching a meal. For those of you using live bait, stick to a live shrimp under a popping cork. If it’s the artificials you prefer, then make sure to slow your retrieve to the point where it’s painfully slow, where you think a fish wouldn’t strike the lure.

The freshwater bass bite should be productive during this time of year as the peak spawning season nears. Ponds and lakes will hold warmer water, with plenty of fish willing to cooperate. Bass will be lurking near the water’s edge and hold in areas well-protected from wind. Throwing plastic worms or flukes will get you hooked up and should lead to plenty of action. Many freshwater ponds located near the coast around SWFL will also hold some of the same gamefish you’re after in the saltwater. Now I know you’re thinking this can’t be true, how could saltwater fish live in freshwater? Well you see my friends, over time and after many hurricanes and floods, these fish have made their way into ponds where they now thrive. Although they may not be giants, they are still very exciting to catch. I tend to use some of the same bass setups and lures for these fish. Worms bounced along the bottom, to small flies stripped quickly will do the trick if you have the patience. These fish can definitely be a bit more picky and stubborn compared to their saltwater counterpart. Matching the hatch and using live baits such as shiners or bluegill will grab their attention too.

If you’re fishing the inlets there will be plenty of sheepshead and pompano in the mix. Anchor up the yak near the docks on an incoming tide and it will produce. Pompano will be biting on the sandy bottom ledges with an incoming tide as well. My go to lure for these guys is a pink banana jig. Pop it off the bottom and get ready for that thump! They are always a fun fish to catch and make great table fare, not to mention they put up a nice fight! Things should continue to keep getting better as the water cleans up and fishery slowly bounces back. Good luck out there and tight lines!