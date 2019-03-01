Kayak Fishing

By Eric Henson

Spring is here and the fish are getting fired up! We actually had a pretty chilly winter this year but, most of the fish will still be following their normal patterns. The fish that did push back into warmer waters will be heading back out to the grass-flats looking to fatten up on just about anything that crosses their paths.

Redfish – Although we still cannot harvest redfish they are always one of the pound for pound hardest fighting fish on the flats. There will be a lot of single and doubles hanging out, but also be sure to look for them to be grouping up into small school. Most of the schools will be mid to upper slot fish with some over-slot fish mixed in. Early in the mornings I will throw top-water and sub surface baits like the new Yo-Zuri 3D Inshore Pencil Series. And even though it is towards the end of the shrimp run, I will still be targeting them with the Monster 3X 4 ¾ X-MOVE pretty much throughout the whole day. The water is very clear and the grass is just starting to come back so, it makes for an outstanding sight fishing bait.

Trout – These fish will be fired up and eating in just about any part of the water column from super skinny to 5-7 ft. of water. Most of the slot fish will be schooled up on the grass-flats in the 4-7 ft. range and your bigger over-slot fish will be in the 1-3 ft. range. I like to use top-waters and hard baits like the Yo-Zuri 3D Inshore Twitchbait early in the morning to cover lots of water until I find them. Once I’ve found one I will slow down to work them pretty hard because there are usually closer by.

Snook – The snook that pushed into the backwaters will be pouring out of the creeks and rivers onto the grass-flats. I like to stage up near the mouth entrances and plug away at them. Again, I like to use the Monster 3X X-MOVE but with a little bit heavier jig head. With the stronger currents and the little deeper water, you want to make sure that your bait is getting down into the strike zone.

This is the best time of the year for weather and fishing so get out there and enjoy it. Be sure to stay safe and be courteous of your fellow anglers while on the water. There is plenty enough water and fun for everyone! : ) Tight lines and Tight knots to everyone!

Eric Henson is the owner of Casting Kayaks LLC. a guided kayak fishing company

out of Sarasota Florida. He specializes in inshore light tackle or fly fishing from

Tampa Bay to Charlotte Harbor. To book a guided fishing trip with Eric check out

his website www.CastingKayaks.com or give him a call at 941-504-1349