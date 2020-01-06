Kayak Fishing

By: Eric Henson

The black drum is a cousin of one of my favorite fish… the redfish. It is the largest species of the drum family. The average black drum is about 5-30 lbs. but, have been none to reach 90 over lbs. The juveniles look very similar to the sheep head. They are a silverfish grey color with 4-5 vertical black bars running across their body. The main difference is that Sheepshead have crazy human like teeth and Black Drum have chin barbells. After about 24 inches they start to lose their black bars and become a dark silverfish grey color. Their mouths are on the bottom of their face with whisker looking things on under the chin, and their crusher in the back of their throat, makes them the ultimate crustacean feeder! This time of year, I like to look for the tailing like redfish near oyster bars on low incoming tides. Or on higher tides look for them in small tight schools cruising the flats. Most of the time the pods of fish are 3- 12 fish slowly swimming around looking for their next meal. This is a great opportunity to sight cast to them. Targeting them around bridge pilings are another great way to catch HUGE Black Drum. I have friends who vertical jig for them along the pilings and catch monsters. Even though artificial lures and flies are my favorite way to target them, sometimes black drum can be a little finicky to eat them. Baits I like to use to target them. Starting out with artificial baits -Right now in the backwaters, I have been catching them on heavy jig heads with a root beer colored Monster 3X X- Swim 3 ¾ inch shrimp. Also, small bait fish patterns as well. Working them slowly, bouncing them off the bottom. On the flats, I have been using the same method just lightening the jig head. Sight casting tailing fish or pods of fish cruising. With a little Pro Cure sent and working it slowly, it will usually get the job done. When it comes to using flies, I like to use dark or natural color shrimp/ crab imitations. If you like using live bait… A shrimp on a jig head or free lined on a 2/0 Owner circle hook would be my next bait of choice. Most of the time they won’t be able to resist ole trusty shrimp! Probably the most successful way to fish for them would be fishing docks, bridge pilings, oyster bars, or structure , using a chunk of crab on a circle hook either freelined or with enough weight to keep it down near the bottom. They will smell that out from far away! Black Drum are great fighters and under 15 lbs. can be absolutely delicious! Next time you have the chance at a black drum, give it a shot. It might become one of your new favorite species! Till next time, Be Safe! Tight Lines and Tight Knots! Eric Henson is the owner of Casting Kayaks LLC. a guided kayak fishing company out of Sarasota Florida. He specializes in inshore light tackle or fly fishing from Tampa Bay to Charlotte Harbor. To book a guided fishing trip with Eric check out his website www.CastingKayaks.com or give him a call at 941-504-1349