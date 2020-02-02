Kayak Fishing

By: Eric Henson

With spring in sight and it being a mildly cool winter, I try to enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts! There are many species to take full advantage of in their wintertime patterns but, one fish that will absolutely test your mind, body, and tackle is the Jack Crevalle! There are many species of “Jacks” all throughout the world and every person you speak to will tell you the same exact thing – POUND FOR POUND THE HARDEST FIGHTING FISH ON THE PLANET! These fish generally travel in schools anywhere from a few fish to up to thousands. Their diet consists of crustaceans, crabs, and smaller fish as juveniles and then they switch primarily to fish as they become adults. I’ve seen them eat just about anything that comes in to their path and that will fit in their mouth. They can be found just about anywhere on our coastline inshore and offshore. I’ve even seen them where the saltwater begins to turn into fresh. Jack Crevalle give themselves away when they are around whether they are pushing a giant wake cruising the grass flats or exploding on bait they have pushed to the surface in huge numbers. Nothing is more invigorating than when you see a school of giant jacks the size of a football field erupting on top of the water. You can’t help but to have your heart pounding out of your chest when you see them coming toward you. And if you are able to get a bait out in front of them get ready to hang on for one of the best fights your life. One thing for sure is that they will also test your tackle, so you better be ready. For your average jack “Flats Donkey” you can have fun with them with 3-5000 size spinning reels, 10-20# rods, and 10-20# braided line, 30# fluorocarbon leader. But for the big ones I would suggest go big or go home because they will most likely take you to the cleaners. I generally start out by using top water popper style lures waiting for that explosion. Then I switch up to soft-plastics like the monster 3X X-SWIM on an open face jig-head swimming it super-fast waiting for it to get hammered. Just remember, these are a migrating fish that never stop moving so the best way to release them is by rocketing them into the water face first. This helps them get a kick start of fresh air through their gills. Until next time, please do our best to keep our waters clean, be safe out there!

