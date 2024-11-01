Kayak Fishing

By: Eric Henson

Inshore fishing for sea trout in Southwest Florida during November is prime time! The cooler water temperatures that are dropping into the mid – 70’s will get the trout feeding like crazy. You’ll find these speckled beauties hanging around the shallow bays and grass flats, especially in spots out here on the Gulf Coast.

This time of year, sea trout are schooled up, chasing shrimp, baitfish, and crabs in two to six feet of water. They’re aggressive and ready to smash whatever you throw at them. Live shrimp or pinfish under a popping cork can be a go-to, but don’t sleep on soft plastics or topwater plugs. A well-placed twitch bait over a grass flat or pothole can get you a nice strike too. November trout are hungry, and when you hit the right spot, it’s game on.

Besides a few windy days here and there before cold fronts, November generally is pretty comfortable, with highs in the 70s and 80s, but keep an eye on those cold fronts. When one rolls in, it can change the game, pushing the trout into deeper water or making them a little more finicky.

Overall, November’s one of the best times to get after sea trout. The fish are biting, the water’s calm, and the scenery’s as good as it gets. Fishing from a kayak this time of year, will also help you locate the fish wherever they may be. You should be looking forward to catching big females that we like to call, Gator Trout, but please handle these ladies with care. They are out breeding stock to hopefully bring us lots of joy year after year!