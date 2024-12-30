Kayak Fishing

By: Eric Henson

Happy New Year everyone! January is a prime time to wet a line in Southwest Florida, where the cooler temps fire up the bite. Whether you’re a seasoned fisherman or a newbie, the fishing action here won’t disappoint.

Inshore, it’s all about sheepshead, redfish, and spotted sea trout. Those “convict fish” better known as sheepshead, are stacked up around docks, bridges, and any structure holding crustaceans. Occasionally you will even find giant schools of them even roaming the flats. Rig up with some live shrimp or fiddler crabs and get ready for a tug-of-war—these striped fighters know how to steal bait.

Redfish and trout are cruising the skinny water, looking for an easy meal. Drift the flats or hug the mangroves, and you’ll find them feeding on live bait or soft plastics. Pro tip: the topwater bite at first light can be electric if you’re lucky enough to time it right.

Another species that comes inshore this time of year are grouper. Although they can be a little bit tough to catch on a kayak. It is still tons of fun trying to do it without getting taken to the cleaners! Drop down some cut bait or live pinfish and hang on docks, inshore reefs, and rock piles and it can be game on. Grouper are absolutely freight trains once hooked so be prepared. Snapper are also another great bycatch when fishing in these areas where grouper hang out.

Whether you’re tossing lures from the yak or pitching live baits, Southwest Florida’s winter fishing is as good as it gets. Make sure your gear’s dialed in, you’re up to the regulations with it being a new year. Hope everyone has another great year of fishing and stay safe out there. Tight lines!