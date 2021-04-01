Kayak Fishing: April 2021

By Brian Nelli Contributing Writer

INSHORE: Our spring glass minnows have showed up in good numbers and expect the spring mullet run to be here soon. The Jupiter area will have some good snook and jack crevalle action. Use large mullet for the big girls and smaller baits like D.O.A. Jerk Baits will pick up the under slot snook and smaller jacks. A great place to launch the kayak is in Jonathan Dickinson State Park. This launch will give you access to the upper part as well as the lower part of the Loxahatchee River. April also brings tripletail into our river system. Look to target crab trap buoys and channel markers with live shrimp to bring in these tasty fish.

OFFSHORE: April is one of the best months of the year! Big kingfish will start to make their way up the coast. Tuna and mahi should also be starting to show up in full force. Pilchards and goggle eyes will be your best live bait options for this time of year. Vertical jigging 230-350 feet will also produce blackfin tuna and bonita. There are many public beaches to launch your kayak throughout Palm Beach County. The fishing grounds off our coast are anywhere from 1-3 miles. Look to work the normal 90-200 foot depths while trolling your lures or live bait.

FRESHWATER: Peacock bass and clown knifefish will continue to be on the feed. Live shiners will always be the best bet, but grab a few baitfish style lures as well. Fishing grass lines and structure will be the most productive areas.

