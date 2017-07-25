Features That Make a Kayak Fishing Crate Great

When it comes to fishing accessories, nothing is as indispensable as a tackle-management system that fits in the storage well behind the seat on most any kayak. Back in the day, these were usually crafted out of venerable milk crates, with sections of PVC tubing zip-tied into each corner for use as rod holders. Some kayak anglers continue to use them, but increasingly, they have been supplanted by purpose-designed accessories that come fully featured. Here are a few things to look for if you’re in the market for a kayak tackle-management system.

First, ask yourself how many rod holders it has. Most have three at a minimum, with the ability to add extras. The best crates come pre-drilled to accept them for nearly tool-free installation. Rod retention shock cords are a nice bonus. The ability to accept additional accessories such as tackle bins, camera booms, and cup holders is another plus.

Many crates are designed to be tied-down using the shock cords that come outfitted on most kayaks. Non-stretch webbing tie-downs are a more secure option. A cover, whether integrated or an accessory, is another good feature. While not every kayak angler will need the option, the ability to easily disassemble and pack the crate flat is a nice touch. It can come in handy for kayak anglers who travel by jet to distant fishing spots. There are great crates out there–go get one.