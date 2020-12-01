Kayak Fishing: Dec. 2020

By Brian Nelli Contributing Writer

INSHORE:

The first couple of cold fronts have pushed through the area. With these fronts some new inshore species start to show up. With the next couple fronts start to look for pompano and bluefish to be roaming the flats and channels. Places like Hobe Sound and the mouth of the Loxahatchee River in Jupiter are great places to check for activity. For pompano I love using a D.O.A. Shrimp in the potholes on the flats and edges of the channels. For bouncing the bottom of channels, a Goofy Jig or Bucktail Jig will do the trick for both pompano and bluefish. Just because the weather has become cold don’t think your redfish, snook and trout have shut down. Try fishing a little later in the day so the water has a chance to warm up and target sand holes and muddy bottom areas. These holes will warm up faster than surrounding areas.



OFFSHORE:

The mahi fishing should be going well up and down the coast. Live mullet and goggle eyes will intrigue these guys to have a snack. You can run circle hooks or stinger rigs if you don’t want to miss out on the king and possible wahoo bites. These cold fronts will continue to bring in the mahi and sailfish throughout the winter. Brave the wind and waves and you should hook into a few fish.

FRESHWATER:

December is my favorite time of year to target peacock bass. With the colder temps these fish start to school up and catching bigger numbers of fish becomes more common. Live shiners and jerk bait lures like a Yo-Zuri 3D Twitchbait will fool a few fish.

See you on the water!

Brian Nelli

