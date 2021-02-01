Kayak Fishing: Feb. 2021

By Brian Nelli Contributing Writer

INSHORE: Pompano will remain the prize target this month. We have had a few good days, but the larger sized fish have not pushed into the river yet. I like to fish the lower tides near the full and new moons targeting the edges of channels inside the Loxahatchee River and the Indian River up through Jensen Beach. Using goofy jigs and DOA Shrimp will produce pompano, ladyfish, bluefish and jacks. The seatrout fishing should be your next target in the Stuart area. Fishing around docks and mangroves will produce seatrout, redfish, snook and jacks. Finally, snook fishing in the Lantana area has been producing good numbers around the seawalls and docks. Try using a D.O.A. Bait Buster or C.A.L. Jerk Bait.

OFFSHORE: JThe offshore fishing for sailfish will remain good when the winds are out of the North. Smaller kingfish and mahi will also be in the mix. Goggle eyes have been the best bet, but don’t overlook a good ole dead sardine on a triple j hook rig for dolphin and kingfish. Focus your attention in 100-130’ of water. In the next month action should continue to get better and hopefully the average size will increase as well.

FRESHWATER: Peacock bass and clown knifefish have been steady along with some bigger largemouth bass. Look to fish concrete structure and deeper holes with shiners or shad. February can produce a large number of fish on any given day.

Brian Nelli

www.tckayakfishing.com • 772.201.5899 • Brian@tckayakfishing.com

Check us out – Pushin’ Water Kayak Charters on Facebook, Instagram & Youtube