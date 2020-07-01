Kayak Fishing: July 2020

By Brian Nelli Contributing Writer

INSHORE: July will kick off the prime inlet and beach snook fishing. Bucktail jigs and live bait fished near the bottom around the mouths of the inlets work well. Fishing these areas in a kayak can be dangerous. Be aware of tide and boat traffic at all times. On an incoming tide you can launch right at the south jetty at Jupiter inlet. Fish the outside and drift in the inlet with the tide. Fighting the tide in the inlet will be a challenge so maximize time on the outside jetties. Fishing further upriver around the bridges are also good options and may be less crowded especially at night.

OFFSHORE: The offshore bite should have a good mixture of kingfish, sailfish and tuna species. Running the normal depths of 90-220’ off Boynton Beach and Palm Beach with live baits will put some fish in the yak. Look to run out 5-8 miles to find the dolphin bite. Most will be small, but there are chances for a big bull. The wahoo bite is also something not to forget about. Think about running baits on a downrigger anywhere from 60-80’ below the surface for a better opportunity to land a wahoo.

See you on the water!

Brian Nelli

