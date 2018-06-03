Kayak Fishing Report: June 2018

by Brian Nelli, Contributing Writer

Inshore

Snook will be the main target in June. These fish will start to make their way to the inlets to start the breeding season. Try using live mullet or pilchards in and around Jupiter Inlet. Remember Snook is catch and release June 1 to August 31. After chasing snook, head out to the beach and slow troll the same baits for tarpon. Look for them being in the first or second trough.

Offshore

Summer is the easiest time to take the kayak offshore due to low winds and blue skies. Kingfish, sailfish, mahi, tuna and wahoo will be making their rounds off our coast. Slow trolling goggle eyes, blue runners, pilchards, sardines and threadfin are all great baits to pick up a fish or two. The whitebait bait run should be in full effect around the inlets and piers. Using a number 4-6 sabiki will help you load the live well. Once you have your bait, focus on trolling 90-200 foot off lake worth to Delray and 70-200 foot off Palm beach and Jupiter.