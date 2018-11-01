Kayak Fishing Report: November 2018

By Brian Nelli, Contributing Writer

Inshore

November will bring on the cooler weather and give the fish some relief from the heat. Snook, bluefish and Spanish mackerel should be on your radar. Kayak fishing the inlets, docks and seawalls will produce most of the inshore species. Live mullet is your best bet along with hair jigs and soft plastic jerk baits. The bluefish and Spanish mackerel will start to show on the beaches and push in the inlets. Any shiny and quickly retrieved presentation should entice a bite from these toothy fish.

Offshore

Northeast winds will start to push through this month making beach launches a little more difficult. Pick your days wisely and be prepared to get wet on launch and re-entry. Fish will start to move in shallow as the cold fronts push through. Look to target mahi, kings and sails in the 80-120 foot area trolling live goggle eyes and blue runners. Bottom fishing during this time is my favorite. Muttons and yellowtails will be lurking in the 60-100’ reef patches. Frozen sardines, live mullet and frozen gogs on long leaders in the 40lb class will work best.

