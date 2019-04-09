BIG BEND ON THE ROAD:

KAYAK FISHING THE AUCILLA RIVER

The Aucilla River is located in Jefferson County, and the boat ramp entrance closet to the bay is inside the St Marks National Wildlife Refuge. I always enjoy the dirt road drive to the launch from Hwy 98. The road is well maintained, as is the launch area.

Launching at the concrete ramp is simple. The key to the Aucilla adventure is to have the tides in your favor. Ride the tide out, and fish the incoming tide back. My favorite trip is the Aucilla Loop trip. Paddling out to the open bay, stay right, or west. There is plenty of open water to fish at the mouth of the bay. As the tide turns, paddle north on the west side of the river marsh. I high recommend doing some Google Map research to get familiar with your track, or use a GPS. As your return will be through the Sulphur Creek cut through. This shortcut will take you back into the main river. The trip can be done in reverse if you desire. Either way, there will be plenty of fish along your journey.

Fishing tips are easy. The flat on the west side of the river, and into the bay is covered in rocks. The rocks will hold trout, reds, and flounder. On the marsh side of the journey, there are plenty of oyster bars and island points that will need to be fished. The current can be strong, so a five-pound mushroom anchor works best.

Bring plenty of water, food, ice, and a sense of adventure. The distance of this trip will give you plenty of time for a march-side lunch break. A good round trip fishing adventure could be six plus hours. ENJOY

Call/Text to book a guided kayak fishing trip!

Capt. Mike McNamara

St. Marks Outfitters & CAM-Big Bend Publisher

850-510-7919