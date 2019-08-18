Keaton Beach Fishing Report – August

Trout have spread out and many of them have moved on offshore to depths of 7+ feet while some have remained in the 3.5 – 4.5 ft. of water.

This week saw Barry come through the Big Bend as a depression and the South winds have really blown the floating grass up onto the flats. Can’t say I recall seeing this much grass before.

Live pinfish under Back Bay Thunders has been the only way to fish this week, as the grass won’t allow grub-slinging. I had some nice fish on Assassin’s Wakasagi Elite Shiner earlier in the month while we were fishing live bait in 5 – 7 feet. We also had some fine trout to 34” on Stinky Pink Sea Shads bouncing on a Chartreuse Flash 1/8 oz. jighead.

We had 3 reds today from 4 – 4.5 ft. in the last two hours of the flood before Hi tide. Our water temps are holding around 86 degrees with very little bait schools showing up. We also jumped a Tarpon of around 140-150 lbs. and he gave us 6 jumps…rare , but impressive on ten pound test Game Green Trik Fish line. First Tarpon hook-up of the year.

Meanwhile, Let’s Go Fishing!

