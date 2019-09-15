Keaton Beach September Fishing Report

Doug Shropshire with a fine 24” trout taken August first.

12155 Harrison Tatro with a nice red caught 8/1/19

140721 Carter Tatro with his Big redfish also on 8/1/19

Keaton Report 9/19

Trout have slowed somewhat but we are still catching some fine fish (had a 25” trout for Phillip Newman of Dothan, Ala. this past Saturday) and some nice reds along with them.

The key is having a breeze, sometimes hard to get in August. We are fishing offshore and trying to work the deeper flats concentrating on the windward side of any given flat. Start in the deeper 7 – 8 ft. depths and drift up onto 5.5’ – 6.5’ plateaus. I spool up with ten pound test TrikFish Game Green (bright fluorescent) line on my Shimano Stradic 4000 spinning reels. Combined with my 7 foot 6 inch Star Stellar Lite Fast Taper (SG817FT76) rod it provides great casting distance. It also still holds up to larger beasts when they show up on the drift. We fish live pinfish with a 5/0 XPS straight shank worm hook on 30# test clear TrikFish Mono leader (32”) from hook to the Back Bay Thunder.

This same set up will produce limits of trout in September. I will stay with live bait while tossing some Assassin plastic when the floating grass subsides. We have caught great trout bouncing Assassin’s 4” Sea Shads in Stinky Pink on a 1/8 oz. chartreuse flash Assassin jighead all summer. However, I see no reason that won’t continue. While this grass is still hanging around though you can expect to land nice trout on Assassin Elite Shiners and Sea Shads rigged up under an Original Oval Cajun Thunder. I like the Wakasagi pattern in the Elite and the Stinky Pink, Pink Ghost and Limetreuse Ghost in the Sea Shad under the Cajun.

Our Redfish, although quite scattered from 2.4 ft. to 6.5 ft. have been pretty consistent at eating live pinfish and pigfish under Back Bays. This is similar to their speckled trout cousins. Concentrate your efforts on stained water (if you can find it) and fish the last hour of the incoming for best results on Redfish. Throw a Thunder-Spin to find reds when you get a chance later in the month.

Meanwhile, Let’s Go Fishing!

Pat McGriff dba One More Cast guide service for 30 years!

www.onemorecast.net

[email protected]

850.838.7541