Keaton Beach: November Fishing Report

Photo Cutlines:

122925 Clay Jackson of Opp, Alabama with a fine 23” taken October 12th

094024 Jeff Myers of Perry, Florida with a nice trout taken 10/11/19

095355 True “Double” for Brian Somers and Jeff Myers of Perry, Florida

Trout fishing continues to be great with limit catches all this week for charters on board One More Cast. We have been catching trout to 24” and reds to 36”. Gulf water temps had dipped down to 78 degrees last week (today is November 14)

but have crept back to 80-82 degrees this week. We are taking trout on live pinfish under Back Bay Thunders but have had great catches of trout on Assassin baits rigged up under the Original Cajun Thunders as well.

The Elite shiner in Wakasagi , Sea Shads in the NEW “Money” pattern as well as Stinky Pink have all taken great trout under the Cajun. The floating grass is inhibiting anglers from trying to bounce plastic. Hoping some November Northeasters will blow this floating grass away.

My buddy, Doug Garwood is down from Dalton, Ga. and he, his wife and Joe Duncan have been catching limits of trout on Renegade Golden Shiner plugs despite the floating grass. Man that is some work now!

November should provide some great plug fishing once this grass goes away.

Lipped jerkbaits, Stickbaits , and propbaits will all work in November as water temps cool into the lo seventies.

Reds which are now mixed in with our the trout in depths from 3.5 – 5.5 feet of water should start to move shallower and set up on the bars and rocks adjacent to the creeks seeking schools of baitfish as they move in to the same shallows.

JigSpinners such as Precision Tackle’s Thunder-Spins will help you cover water and find and catch reds in November. You can also catch reds on Weedless spoons such as PTI’s HEX spoons in gold and copper.

Meanwhile, Let’s Go Fishing!

