Keaton Beach – March Fishing Report

110155 Trout like this one have been loving the NEW SwimBait by MirrOlure

February has been warmer than ever, before make your own conclusion who’s lying to you… The trout are loving it for about two hours or so a day

as long as the water temps hover around 60 degrees. Today (February 11th) I went out by myself and caught 16 keeper trout in just under 2 hours and was out in the open Gulf …no creeks!

I caught fish on L&S Paul Brown Devils in two patterns the #91 and #11. I caught trout on five different Renegade (Magnum Lazer Minnow) patterns, three different Bite-A-Bait fighters, the Clown, Silver Mullet and Blue Back Mullet, MirrOlures NEW hard Swimbait (see photo) in the EC pattern, and on Cotton Cordell’s Gold/Orange and Silver/Blue Redfin ( 4.5”) The trout were in 2.5 –3.0 feet of water and with a low tide of –1.0 ft. at 9:51 the bite was 1:21-2:24 p.m. I left them biting so it may have gotten better; but I had a 22: trout and one just under 19” in my five.

Expect March to kick off with a BANG especially if water temps are in the 70’s by then. Who can guess? I will be throwing plugs like I am now as long as the trout are loving it as much as they have been of late.

March should see redfish coming back out of the creeks and back onto the flats as bait begins to show up around 75 degrees. Jig Spinners like Thunder-Spins and weedless Spoon like the HEX by precision Tackle should be great choices to harvest reds in March.

Meanwhile, Let’s Go Fishing!

Pat McGriff dba One More Cast guide service for 30 years!

www.onemorecast.net

onemorecast@gtcom.net

850.838.7541