1853 Donna Osborn of Monticello, Florida with a Beautiful trout 8/3/17

1855 Tim Osborn with a magnificent red caught on a Star Combo 8/3/2017

1849 25.25 ” for Doug Hardegree July 27 2017

Keaton Beach Report September 2017 CAM

The trout and red fish fishing has been Great all summer with the best bet to fish an incoming tide with Live Pinfish under A Back Bay Thunder rigged up on 34″ of Trik Fish mono leader. I fish 7’6″ Star Stellar Lite Fast Taper rods (SG817FT76) because they are very light in the hand, which allow my clients to cast all day with no fatigue; yet have the proper power and action to “Pop” the Thunder and set the hook at distance. We combine a Star Aerial 4000 spinning reel with this rod spooled up with Trik Fish Game Green 10 lb. test mono and casts of 120′ are easy with a nice breeze going.

A trip last week produced four of our better trout with Assassin soft plastics, in three styles. Mike Hardegree fished the Wakasagi Elite Shiner, the Candy Corn Sea Shad and the Fried Chicken 5″ Shads to land 2 those fish along with a 14″ Black Sea Bass.

We have caught several trout over 24″ in the last few weeks and expect to see more of the same in September. The “top” of the hi tide seems to produce our largest fish, as the currents wans, they seem to decide to feed when the balance of their tribe has already eaten, thus reducing the competition at that time.

Reds have been way off the hill with our last few coming in 1 1/2 to 2 miles off the grass in 4 – 5 feet of water mixed in with our trout bite. When the floating grass subsides expect to catch reds on Intruder and Intruder II weedless spoons, Thunder-Spins and Sleighs. We have had great success with the NEW Cajun Copper color. Cooler temps in the evenings in September should move more reds back to the creek mouth and adjacent bars.

Got into some fish busting bait the other day using my ClarkSpoon rigged under a Clear water-filled plastic 2.5″ Bubble. We caught Jack Crevalle, Lady Fish, a couple of trout and a Bluefish before they moved on. I prefer the sizes #0 and #00 ClarkSpoons for this rig. You simply cast out past the melee, and retrieve, reeling as fast as you can with your rod tip up at the 10 O’Clock position. They will run you down; so don’t slow it down.

Meanwhile …..Let’s Go Fishing!

Pat McGriff dba One More Cast guide service for 28 years!

www.onemorecast.net

850.838.7541 “