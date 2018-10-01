Kids & Gun Safety: Go BEYOND

By Karen Fisher

Only a parent can decide on the right age for their children to start learning gun safety, but when the time is right, it’s important to go about it in a way that is conducive for each child’s stage in life, abilities, and goals.

SAFETY FIRST

It’s never too early to start teaching a child about the fundamental gun safety rules. Enforce them early.

Always point in a safe direction. Go beyond simply telling them this rule. Ask them what they think is a safe direction, and if they are wrong, explain why in a way that makes them think about how to answer better. Tell them it is okay not to know the best safe direction, but educate them to ASK what a safe direction might be BEFORE handling a firearm.

Always keep finger off the trigger until ready to shoot. Go beyond explaining what this means. Begin requiring them to always keep their finger off the trigger of their toy, nerf, or cap guns. Teach them to only put their finger on the trigger of their toy guns when they are sure everyone is ready to play.

Always keep unloaded until ready to use. Go beyond with an explanation of how ammunition works. Discuss the components of ammunition and the firing sequence of discharge. Consider finding videos that show the impact of projectiles within ballistic gel to give them an idea of realistic effects and consequences.

PROTECT EYES & EARS

Spending a little extra on eye and ear protection that allows for great comfort and fit is extremely important. It’s never okay to skip eye and ear protection – be sure to reiterate this to your child. Finding gear that fits appropriately to their size will make for a better (and more fun) shooting experience.

USE A GUN (AND ENVIRONMENT) THAT FITS

If your child is ready to get on the range, the worst thing you can do is pair them with a gun that doesn’t fit or has too much recoil. Rimfires are the best choice for beginner shooters. Depending on what type of firearm they are shooting (pistol vs. long gun), it is of the utmost importance you allow them to have physical support in the beginning. A table with sandbags to help with barrel and/or arm support will allow for a more comfortable experience. Are there other shooters around? Is there a lot of onlookers? That may make your beginner shooter nervous. A calm and safe environment is best to allow them the space and time to enter the shooting world with a positive experience.

MAKE PRACTICE FUN

Once your kiddo is ready and willing to become enriched within the shooting world, make it fun! Purchase fun paper targets or plinker targets. Allow for a little competition with prizes. Challenge them with longer distances. Allowing your child to properly participate with you at the range and on the field will give you a shooting partner for life.

Karen Fisher, NCDOJ Conceal Carry Instructor, nRA Training Counselor

Carolina Self Protection, Mooresville NC

704-237-4487

[email protected]

www.carolinaselfprotection.com