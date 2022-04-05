Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Fishing Forecast – April 2022

It already feels like spring on the Kissimmee Chain. The bass are spawning just like they should be. As the water temps warm, the bass are spawning out in deeper water up to 5 feet deep. Target good sandy spawning areas; put the trolling motor down and start hunting for beds. The key is to go right back to where you were catching bass in early February and just move out until you see the beds. Polarized glasses are a must. Open water hydrilla patches are holding good numbers of bass that have already spawned. Bait of choice is live wild shiners for big bass. Artificial baits of choice will be rattle traps chrome and black back; plastic baits in white, watermelon, and June bug have been working well.

Folks are still catching good numbers of crappie. In shallow water the crappies are now making their way out to open water. Fish the pads and reeds that are clean with no hydrilla. Minnows on a gold hook work best in 3 feet of water around full and new moons. At the end of March start looking for shell cracker beds in 2 feet of water. Sandy areas are best. The bluegill will also start spawning on the full moons when the water temps are warming. Another good place to look will be the canals where there is running water. Walk along the banks and look down to find beds on the edges. Keep an eye open, sometimes the bedding fish might be there just for a few days and then disappear. A good pair of polarized sunglasses are as important as the fishing rods you use.