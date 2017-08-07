Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Fishing Forecast – August

West Lake Toho – The summer bass bite has been improving with the best times to fish in the early morning and late evening. Summer rains have kept the flood control gates open every few days, water quality is clear. Goblins Cove is producing good numbers of bass; fishing with live shiners over hydrilla. Fish the canal entrances at sunrise for good top water action. Every morning trip I have been getting on the water before sunrise finding bass schooling on shad where there is flow, usually lasting 30 minutes after sunrise. Rooster tails, big beetle spins, and small M-5 Rapala lures work best.

I’m trying a new tactic this summer and it’s a good way to beat the heat. I have been fishing at night in the canals using a fly rod or light spinning outfit, throwing popping bugs up against the bank. On a good moon phase the bluegill will crush the bug. I have thoroughly enjoyed hearing the popping bug get hit. Daytime anglers are catching good numbers fishing the shallow bedding areas. Bait of choice is crickets fished under a float. Another good area to fish are canals when the water is flowing. Crappie anglers are fishing open water using jigs tipped with a minnow. The key is to find them suspended in open water.

East Lake Toho – Bass fishing on East Lake has been good using artificial baits early morning. The best place to fish will be at the edges of the cattails. Then move to open water as the morning progresses. Most anglers are flipping open water pepper grass mattes with good success. Fish the deeper edges of the grass; Watermelon Seed, Junebug, and red colors work best. Panfish – Fish open water shell beds with red wigglers. If you are looking to fill the cooler for dinner. The open water shell beds are hard to beat.