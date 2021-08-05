Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Fishing Forecast – August 2021

West Lake Toho – The summer Bass bite has been improving with the best times to fish in the early morning and late evening. Summer rains have kept the flood control gates open every few days. The water quality is clear. Goblins Cove is still producing good numbers of Bass; fishing with live shiners over Hydrilla. Fish the canal entrances at sunrise for good top water action. Every morning at sunrise, Bass can be found schooling on Shad; anywhere there is flow. It usually lasts 30 minutes after sunrise. Try big Beetle Spins, and the M-5 Rapala for best action.

Bluegill – I have been trying a new tactic this summer. A good way to beat the heat. I have been fishing at nighttime in the canals using a fly rod, throwing popping bugs up against the bank. On a good moon phase, the bluegill will crush the popping bug. I have thoroughly enjoyed hearing the popping bug get hit. Daytime anglers are catching good numbers fishing the shallow bedding areas. Bait of choice is crickets fished under a float. Another good place to check is the canals when the water is flowing; trolling will only trigger more bites. Crappie – anglers are fishing open water for crappie using jigs tipped with a minnow. Anglers who are trolling jigs are catching good numbers of crappie. The key is to find them suspended in open water.

East Lake Toho – Bass fishing on East Lake has been good using artificial baits early morning. The best place to fish will be at the edges of the cattails. Then move to open water as the morning progresses. Most anglers are flipping open water pepper grass mattes with good success. Fish the deeper edges of the grass; watermelon seed, Junebug, and red colors work best. Panfish – fish the open water shell beds with red wigglers.