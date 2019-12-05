Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Fishing Forecast – December 2019

Bass – Winter is here, all the migrating birds have arrived. The big buzz in the area…as of November 1st, FWC has started drawing down East lake Toho to scrape and remove unwanted vegetation on the edges of the lake. They are hoping to have it down to its lowest level by January 1st. This is long overdue and will make for better fishing. I’m expecting the fish to be concentrated and be able to catch a lot of fish this winter. I’m looking forward to it being as good as West Lake Toho during the spawning season.

West Lake Toho Bass fishing is turning on! They are going into spawn mode and feeding heavily to gain weight; the best place to fish will be in the Kissimmee Grass. The males have been moving into shallow, sandy areas to compete for spawning ground. The bait of choice will be plastic baits, flukes, trick worm and vibe worms. The best colors to use are watermelon seed, watermelon red and June bug. Another good location for catching big bass will be in open water in the hydrilla patches. Bait of choice will be rattle traps, chrome with blue back. Another spot to fish is Goblets cove. There’s less hydrilla to navigate through with a boat and should hold some really big bass.

Crappie – Alligator Chain of Lakes for Crappie fishing is on fire. Fish the flow at the mouth of the canals. Also, the crappies are still in open water and will remain there until the end of December. Best methods for catching Crappie this time of year will be trolling multiple rods with jig heads tipped with minnows. If you cannot find the Crappie in open water, move to the outside edge of the Kissimmee Grass.