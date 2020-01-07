Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Fishing Forecast – January 2020

If you want to catch big bass, then you are here at the right time. The fronts are coming through every few days. We have had a few cold snaps in December to push water temps into the low 50s. That’s all it takes to get the spawn triggered. Look for areas of clean water and sandy bottom and you will find buck males prepping beds with large female bass staging nearby. Females will be within 100 feet or so of the beds waiting in deeper water or near structure. This week when scouting for bass on the Kissimmee Chain, most of them were found in a foot of water, all males with the fe- males not far away.

To have the best success catching that trophy sized big bass, fish around structure like Kissimmee grass, reeds, or bull rushes. These are the areas I have most success with – once you find them it is like fishing in a barrel. Baits of choice for artificial are the plastic lizard type baits, watermelon seed color, work it really slow. Lizards eat the eggs and will get eaten. Live wild shiners are best bait always for big bass if you can get them.

The Crappie bite is really good on East lake Toho since the drawn down to remove unwanted vegetation. The fish are concentrated in open water grouping up. The best way to catch Crappie is trolling with jigs in the deepest water you can find. Always tip jigs with live minnows. Drifting minnows under a cork – vary the depth until you find what the specks like. As the water keeps dropping use caution at the boat ramps. Enjoy the winter fishery, Captain Randy