Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Fishing Forecast – March 2023

March is the best time all year for a trophy largemouth bass. Spawning is occurring with many species and fishing in the Kissimmee Chain is on!

Bass: The bass are spawning just like they should. As the water temps warm, the bass are spawning out in deeper water up to 5 feet deep. Look for sandy spawning areas – look for sand holes in the grass along the banks. Put the trolling motor down and start hunting for beds – water levels are down enough to find them. The key is to go right back to where you were catching bass in early February and just move out until you see the beds. Polarized glasses are a must. Open water hydrilla patches are holding good numbers of bass that have already spawned. Bait of choice is large live wild shiners for big bass. Artificial baits of choice will be Rattle Traps chrome and black back, plastic baits in Okeechobee candy color has been hot!

Panfish: Crappie are still inside spawning in shallow then making their way out to open water. Fish the pads and reeds that are clean with no hydrilla, minnow on a gold hook works best in about 3 feet of water. At the end of March start looking for shell cracker beds in 2 feet of water. Sandy areas are where they congregate. The bluegill will also start spawning on the full moons when the water temps are warming. Another good place to look will be the canals where there is running water. Walk along the banks and look down to find beds on the edges. Check back every couple days, sometimes the bedding fish might be there only a few days then disappear. A good pair of polarized sunglasses – are as important as the fishing rods you use.