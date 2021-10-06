Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Fishing Forecast – October 2021

We are looking forward to the first cold front in October to get the fish stirred up. I’m already seeing big groups of Blue Winged Teal ducks moving in for the winter. The beginning of fall! And goodbye summer heat.

Kissimmee Chain of Lakes – West Lake Toho is producing good numbers of bass. Fish the edges of the hydrilla, and anywhere you can find a defined edge. Shiners fished right against the hydrilla works best. Other good areas are Goblins cove, the flood gate structures have been open all of September moving water south. Fish the flow – swim baits work well in moving water. The water levels are up for the winter. Lots of fish will be in the Kissimmee grass in shallower water.

East Lake Toho – The bass are holding in close to the edges of the reeds early in the morning. Once the sun gets up they move out to open water vegetation. East Lake is a good artificial lake. Plastics such as trick worms, vibe, and skinny dipper are working great. Colors are water melon seed, June bug as your best bet. East Lake has a lot of open water Illinois pond weed. I like flipping it on calm days, a good way to produce big fish.

Crappie – fish open water; trolling, or at night with lights are your best bets. Minnow-tipped jigs will catch limits. 13th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby begins November 1!